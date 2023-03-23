GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Zoe Mintz was always a joy to watch for your weather updates.

From June 2020 to May 2022, Zoe Mintz worked as WNCT’s Storm Team 9 Weekend Morning meteorologist. She also had her weekly “Zooming Around With Zoe” episodes that covered all sorts of weather-related topics.

Mintz graduated from Indiana University with an Atmospheric Sciences B.S. degree. Growing up in the Chicago area, she wanted to study the weather and all the effects that it had. Always out and about, Mintz loved spending time bike riding, hiking and being outdoors.

Mintz is now working as a meteorologist in New Mexico. In the above video interview, Zoe goes over her time at WNCT, what made her want to become a meteorologist and what she’s been up to since leaving North Carolina.

For updates on Zoe, click here for her Instagram and Twitter. To watch “Zooming Around With Zoe” click here.