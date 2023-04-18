GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – All it takes is one yes.

Today’s episode of Reporter’s Notebook focuses on former WNCT Reporter Zora Stephenson. She started her career in reporting here in 2015 right out of Elon University. During her time here in Greenville, she won the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas’ Reporter of the Year award in 2016.

Since working for WNCT, Stephenson has had a trailblazing career that features winning multiple Emmys as a news reporter and anchor for Fox 31 and Colorado’s Channel 2 News and making history in 2021 by becoming the first woman to do play-by-play for the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks.

Zora is currently the reporter and fill-in play-by-play broadcaster for the Bucks.

Zora has also called multiple NBA, WNBA, and college basketball games in the play-by-play seat. Zora works with NBC Sports and has worked events from the Olympics to Notre Dame football. She also served as a host for NBC Sports’ Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics coverage, as well.

In the above video interview, Zora talks about her start here at WNCT, covering the Olympics, working for the Milwaukee Bucks and much more.