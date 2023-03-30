GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Holly Baker always seems to have a smile on her face when educating about the weather.

Joining the WNCT team in August 2022, Baker is a weekend morning meteorologist. Baker grew up wanting to be a meteorologist by telling her grandparents what the weather would be like so they knew what to wear to church.

Baker received a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in Mathematics in 2022 from the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Ala. During her college career, she interned in her hometown at WTVY in Dothan, Ala., and later became a freelance meteorologist for WTVY before her first full-time job with WNCT.

In this interview, Holly describes her day-to-day routine, how she comes up with her “Heating up with Holly” segments and much more. View the video to find out more.

