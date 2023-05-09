GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Today’s Reporter’s Notebook is another blast from the past.

Former WNCT reporter Kelci O’Donnell joined the WNCT newsroom in 2019 as a digital sports reporter and content producer. While at WNCT, O’Donnell assisted in news, sports and digital content as the original host of Reporter’s Notebook.

O’Donnell is now in Greenville SC at WSPA as a weekend anchor after starting there as a multimedia journalist.

In the interview, O’Donnell goes into detail about her time at WNCT, her favorite things to cover (hint: it’s sports-related) and her advice to those wanting to join the field of reporting.