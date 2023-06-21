NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s all about giving back to those in need.

Recently, Sarah Gray Barr had the chance to work with New Bern’s CarolinaEast for two stories on the same day. CarolinaEast Medical Center is New Bern’s local hospital that has 350 beds for patients.

Barr’s first story deals with CarolinaEast and the local Riverside Subaru dealership teaming up to give out blankets to cancer patients. The other story is about how CarolinaEast created a dementia task force that helps patients with resources with different items to combat dementia.

In the interview, Barr talks about how the two stories deal with giving back to those in need, some unexpected news when interviewing about the story and much more.

