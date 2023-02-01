MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WNCT) — The Morehead City Police Department will soon start training with its newest addition: a Belgian Malinois rescue named Ranger. He will be teamed up with officer Justin Jones.

Ranger was donated to the station on Feb. 1 by East Coast Canine Inc. through a partnership with the Mona Pants Foundation. East Coast Canine Inc., based out of Tarboro, chose to donate the dog to the Morehead City department because of the interest letter written by one of their officers.

“The one that stood out to us the most was Morehead City. What I appreciated about it the most is the handler was putting in a lot of the leg work to make the program happen,” said Tyler Hayes, East Coast Canine Inc. trainer. “I was very impressed with his letter of interest, because in my law enforcement career, that’s all I ever wanted to do, was be a K9 handler.”

East Coast Canine Inc. is also providing training for Jones and Ranger for the rest of Ranger’s life as a working police dog.

“I’ve never been a K9 handler before. I’m going on four years of law enforcement and I’m super excited to get on with the K9 handler program,” said Jones. “In my opinion, any day that you can go to work with a dog is a good day.”

