Rising omicron cases across ENC: Pitt County health director explains the statistics, what’s next with COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There continue to be long lines at Vidant Health’s COVID-19 testing center, where in many cases it takes hours to get through, and seemingly every other person is catching COVID.

Nine On Your Side had the chance to sit down with Pitt County Health Department Director Dr. John Silvernail to talk about what’s happening with this virus in Pitt County. Dr. Silvernail discusses the current state of COVID, Flurona and what to look forward to in the future.

If you feel you may have symptoms of Covid-19, The US government is now allowing US citizens to order free rapid COVID-19 home tests by the Post Office website here. If you are also in need of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, you can schedule an appointment with Pitt County’s Health Department here.

Click the above video to find out more.