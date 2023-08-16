WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – All it takes is one person to change your life.

Located in Beaufort County, Ruth’s House is a program that offers victims of domestic abuse a way to get away from their situation. Ruth’s House has a website that showcases the services provided to victims as well like offering a safe shelter for those trying to escape domestic violence.

Ruth’s House has supportive counseling and court advocacy services to assist these individuals take the next step in their journey to escape their situation. There is also a 24-hour helpline that victims can use to start their process of leaving by calling 252-940-0007.

The website also has an escape button to instantly get off of the main page in case the victim does not want anyone to see what website they are on.

In the interview, Executive Director Valerie Kines goes into detail about what services Ruth’s House offers, how people can get in contact with them and much more.

