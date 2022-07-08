NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — We love our seafood in Eastern North Carolina. A new restaurant in New Bern is hoping to tap into people’s love for it and other delicious foods.

Saltwater Grill at River Bend is now open and operational at 1 Marina Drive in New Bern. Manager Stephanie Bauer runs the seafood-themed restaurant. She discusses how the menu was shaped, what customers can look forward to in the future, and the most popular dish.

The restaurant is close to the water and is a sight to behold. Check out the photos and watch the video to learn more.

















Click the video to find out more.