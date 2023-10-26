PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Washington County Senior Center is in its third year of doing something special during the holidays for its residents.

They are collecting items for their home-bound “Meals on Wheels” participants. They strive to provide each person with a gift and remind them of the holiday spirit.

Some items being collected are:

Blankets

Socks

Candu

Word puzzle books

Toiletries

Cleaning supplies

Pens/ Pencils/ Markers

Scarves/ Gloves/ Hats

Flashlights/ Batteries and more

You can drop the items off at 198 Hwy 45 North in Plymouth, right next to the health department. The drive runs through December 13. Click here for their Facebook page.

For more information call 252-793-3816.