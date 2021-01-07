Duplin County families look for internet connection answers

SARECTA, N.C. (WNCT) – North Williams Road in Duplin County is home to a pair of neighborhoods that say they have no internet.
Amy Garry and Michelina Cyr live on North Williams Road in a small town called Sarecta. Both families use satellite internet but it doesn’t always work. Garry spoke on Facetime using her cellphone’s data service.
Cyr and her family don’t live far away. She said her son relies on his smartphone to do online school work.
9OYS reached out to Eastern Carolina Broadband to get answers. In a statement, EC Broadband said:
EC BROADBAND STATEMENT:
On October 19, 2020, Eastern Carolina Broadband received the two year contract to start working on the $1 million project to enable 1589 homes and businesses in Duplin County to obtain high speed internet (which is a minimum speed of 23/3).Susan Myers, EC Broadband
Both 1058 N Williams Road and 1071 N Williams Road are included in our 2020 NC GREAT Grant project for Duplin County. We expect to be able to connect them in several months. It is frustrating, especially during COVID, that it takes time. Let me explain just how complex it is. We have a fiber connection running up Duplin County water tower on Garner Chapel Road which beams to the water tower on Summerlins Crossroads which beams to the Ag Provisions water tower. Now we have to put additional equipment on the Ag Provisions tower to beam to the D.S. Williamson Rd. water tower (which will need equipment) which will then beam to the Sarecta Rd water tower, (which will also need equipment). Then, we can beam to 1071 and 1058 N Williams Road.
It is best if folks call our office directly at 252 516 0025 and ask for Brenda or Denise. We will put them on our waiting list and will notify them when we are live on Sarecta Road. We have found that sometimes the messages sent through our website do not get through and we have someone working on that.