Duplin County families look for internet connection answers

SARECTA, N.C. (WNCT) – North Williams Road in Duplin County is home to a pair of neighborhoods that say they have no internet.

Amy Garry and Michelina Cyr live on North Williams Road in a small town called Sarecta. Both families use satellite internet but it doesn’t always work. Garry spoke on Facetime using her cellphone’s data service.

Cyr and her family don’t live far away. She said her son relies on his smartphone to do online school work.

9OYS reached out to Eastern Carolina Broadband to get answers. In a statement, EC Broadband said:

EC BROADBAND STATEMENT: