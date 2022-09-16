FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Fridays are always fun, but one elementary school, in particular, set out to make this Friday one to remember.

John Phillips, a fourth-grade science and math teacher at Sugg Bundy Elementary School, has been performing a fun experiment for students for over 20 years. He has been teaching his students about the scientific method for the last week and wanted to give them a fun visualization based on their learning.

The experiment consisted of Diet Coke and Mentos, two things the students can’t seem to get enough of. Phillips does a session in the morning and the afternoon so all students can see the fun outcome, earning him a soaked shirt for the rest of the day.

“Just getting the kids excited. Seeing that look, ‘oh I didn’t know about that,’ I want to know more type things,” said Phillips.

