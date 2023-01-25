GREENVILLE, N.C. — Seared Chophouse, local steakhouse in Greenville, held its ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, following the grand reopening of the restaurant.

Hosted by the Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce, the ceremony highlighted the restaurant’s new executive chef, revitalized menu, and robust cocktail and wine offering.

Seared Chophouse, located at 1909 E Fire Tower Road, has become established in the Greenville community and is ready to unveil its new look and menu to the public. The restaurant’s new executive chef and Army veteran, Brandon Demers, brings years of experience and a passion for using locally sourced ingredients to create delicious and innovative dishes.

In addition to the new menu, Seared Chophouse has also expanded its cocktails and wine offering to include a wide variety of options to complement any meal. Guests can expect to find a diverse selection of reds, whites, and sparkling wines.

“The new menu captures the best parts of a Chophouse,” said Brandon Demers, executive chef of Seared Chophouse. “High quality, fresh cuts of steak, pork, chicken, and seafood coupled with chef-created dishes featuring items that promote seasonality, local, fresh ingredients, and creativity,” said Demers.

With an upgraded interior and an improved customer and dining experience, the partners at Seared Chophouse are driven by a mission to provide the best steaks and chef-driven dishes in Eastern NC. The grand reopening marks a new chapter for the restaurant and its team, and they are looking forward to welcoming back loyal patrons and new customers to Seared Chophouse.