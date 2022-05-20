GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first of four “Sundown in the Ferry” events is coming up.

The event, started by four women as a way to bring people together after COVID, is taking off. The first of four concerts will take place starting May 28 with Wesley Arms featuring Many Everythings. Other concerts will be held June 25 (Carl Newton’s Review), July 30 (The Give Thanks Band) and Aug. 20 (Port City Shakedown).

9OYS spoke with event creator/coordinator Nicole Schmidt who spoke about her excitement for the event and how she expects a lot out of this year. Next Saturday you can come out to Sneads Ferry Community Center for the first event outing of this summer. It will include:

Live music

Food trucks

Beer garden

Local vendors

Fun for the kids.. and more

They have a different band for each date, but this one will include national recording artist, “Welshly Arms”, a band that just happened to be passing through and agreed to play for free.

