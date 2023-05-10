WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A long-running television show was the inspiration Wednesday for second graders to learn more about business.

Second graders of Jolene Bower’s class at John Cotten Tayloe Elementary School in Washington were introduced to the “Shark Tank” world with the help of East Carolina University Director of Small Business and Technology Development Center, Robert Bower. “Shark Tank” is a popular TV show where inventors and business people take their ideas to potential investors to get their products on the market.

Robert Bower said that ECU had been looking for ways to reach out to the community. He worked with his wife, Jolene Bower, to bring together an idea that would involve her class and inspire them.

“ECU is committed to transforming the region, providing opportunities to small business owners,” said Robert Bower. “What we want the kids to understand is that business ownership and entrepreneurship is a real option for them too.”

Jolene Bower’s students took turns making their pitches in groups. They had to come up with an invention that could serve the school. Each team of students was given the task of creating their product, marketing strategy, determining the cost of production and how much they could make in a year.

“They have wonderful ideas … I’m so proud of what they did and accomplished today,” said Jolene Bower.

Each child was given a handmade trophy at the end of the event based on what category their team stood out in. The categories were based on advertising, most creative pitch, best teamwork and the best pitch.

View the video to see more.