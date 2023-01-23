GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Ever wondered how wine is made while you’re drinking it? What better way to find out than by visiting a vineyard in Pitt County?

Yes, Pitt County.

Seven Pines Vineyard and Winery owner Vinter Philip Guy and his wife have been running a vineyard in Pitt County for years now. This business started from a want to showcase what Eastern North Carolina has to offer to Wine lovers.

In this interview, Guy tells us about how they decided on which grapes to use, the process of creating wine and much more.

View the video to find out all about one of Pitt County’s wineries.