GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Sisters Amy Toler and Stephanie Kand get to work together every day as co-owners of the newly-opened Wild Olive Boutique on 3rd Street in Uptown Greenville.

They both enjoy shopping and had been considering opening a store for a long time before finally making the decision to move into a space.

“It’s something that I had in the back of my mind for years … We had talked about opening a boutique for forever,” said Kand. “I drive an hour and a half here but enjoy it because I know I’m coming to spend the day with her.”

“It’s something we’ve both looked forward to for a long time,” said Toler.

View the video for more information about the boutique and the relationship between the sisters in charge.