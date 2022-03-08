GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People with sweet tooths rejoice.

WNCT’S Ryan Harper spoke with the owners of a new dessert shop, Over the Top Sweet Shop, in Greenville. The owners spoke about the menu, what made them pick this certain location and what customers can look forward to when they shop there.

Alex and Lorri Ballejos hope to bring a service to uptown that will cater to those with a taste for all things sweet. Over the Top Sweet Shop serves donuts, gelato and high-end chocolates.

