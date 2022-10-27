ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s reading for fun and education.

On Thursday, South Creek High School athletes read to 2nd graders at South Creek Elementary. The reading is part of the program 2nd & 7 foundation. It gives books for every time students visit the classroom.

Every child in each class receives their own copy of the book being read during the visit at no charge. The program was started in 1999 by former Ohio State football players Ryan Miller, Luke Fickell and Mike Vrabel.

It has since been picked up in school systems around the country, including in Martin County, where Director of Student Involvement Asim McGill implemented the program there.

