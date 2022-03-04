GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) — Ready to work?

South Greenville Recreation Center is holding a youth-focused job fair on April 5-7 from 6-8 p.m. The event will have a two-day workshop before the actual job fair, which will have companies committed to hiring youth.

The workshop will help with interview skills, talk about the impact of volunteering and develop resumes. The ages allowed to attend will be from ages 16-24.

Employers range from Piggly Wiggly, Pitt Community College and much more. You can register online at GreenvilleNC.gov. Registration must be completed before April 1.

For more information, contact South Greenville Recreation Center at (252) 329-4549 or email nmanigo@greenvillenc.gov.