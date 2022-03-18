GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Spring is almost ready to be sprung! The start of spring officially begins Sunday, and with it comes longer days, fresh flowers and lots of sunshine.

March 20th is the astronomical start to the spring season, based on where the earth is in comparison to the sun. The meteorological start to the spring season happens on March 1 and is based on annual temperature cycles. Both are accurate, it just depends on your definition and perspective.

9OYS spoke with people in the community to find out what they’re looking forward to this spring, and what local businesses expect for turnout.

9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich spoke with Little’s Nursery in Greenville about what springtime means for their business, as almost all COVID restrictions are lifted and people are getting back into the swing of things. The nursery has over 20 acres of land to host plant life, greenhouses, landscaping and much more.

Granddaughter of the owner, Emme Wainright, said business is already booming (or should we say blooming). Since the COVID pandemic, they’ve been slammed during the spring months as many people get ready for vegetable gardens and more springtime favorites.

“The most popular stuff is our vegetables, we have four-pack little seedlings that people love to buy, for raised garden beds. And then another most popular thing is the annuals like Petunias, Vinca, that stuff that people spruce up their front yards with. Those are the top two sellers in the spring.” Emme Wainright, Secretary at Little’s Nursery

Since spring is right around the corner, many people were out and about Greenville soaking up the rays on Friday. Some want to walk their dogs while others went to enjoy the company of others. And some just want to relax with some gelato.

Whatever the case, many can’t wait for the first of spring and talk about upcoming plans for this breezy weather.