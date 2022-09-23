GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Stokes Family Farm on Friday was putting together the finishing touches on the farm, all in preparation to open for the fall season.

It’s the fourth year running for the family farm, a community and family-friendly attraction with festivities all year round. This year, the farm has added some new additions that hope to bring more people out to enjoy the season including two baby goats that guests can help bottle feed.

“We work all summer, adding things, building things,” says Stokes Family Farm owner Chris Stokes. “We’ve always had a corn cannon, this year we’ve added another corn cannon and apple blaster, which are a lot larger. We’ve added a barn that has a train station and also has football and basketball underneath the shelter so you’re out of the weather. We’ve added pig races this year, so we’re excited about that.”

And of course, the farm’s favorite staples are still there to enjoy including a petting zoo, two 240-foot pipe slides, a bouncy pillow, hayrides, a pumpkin patch, bake shop, corn maze, a kid’s mini-town, swings and more.

Stokes says there is something for the whole family, parents can enjoy the bake shop and food while kids play around the farm with tons of activities at every corner.

The farm officially opens for the fall season Saturday and will be open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. until the end of the season. Tickets can be bought at the farm.

Check out more about Stokes Family Farm.