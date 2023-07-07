Editor’s note: WNCT.com’s limited weekly summer series, called Summer Ventures, is back. It was so successful and received so many positive comments, we decided to have another season of it.

WNCT wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only a couple of hours’ drive away. So check back each Friday for another place to explore as part of WNCT.com’s Summer Ventures series.

BAILEY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Country Doctor Museum in Bailey offers a peek into the history of medicine.

Displays of antique tools and medical equipment line the rooms and hallways of the small facility, which once was used as a real doctor’s office.

Interpretive Guide Lizzie Yates said there is a lot to learn and take in at the museum. She gives guided tours of the museum, which are offered every hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

“It definitely adds a new layer to the medical field that I don’t think people are fully aware of, especially with how recent it is. In the grand scheme of things, we aren’t that far removed from before sanitation and germ theory and mixing our own medicine,” said Yates.

Click the video above for more information about the tours and offerings of the museum.