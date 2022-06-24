Editor’s note: WNCT.com is starting a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only a couple of hours’ drive away. So check back each Friday for another place to explore as part of WNCT.com’s Summer Ventures series.

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re looking for somewhere to go this summer that involves some outdoor adventure fun, Croatan National Forest is the place for you.

With the beautiful scenery, the many trails to walk, the beach you can lay on, and many more things to do, this forest offers a lot of fun activities for all. Trails such as the Neusiok Trail, which offers 21 miles are available, along with Cedar Point Tideland Trail, and others.

The 160,000 acres offer pine forests, saltwater estuaries, bogs and raised swamps. Canoeing and fishing are also popular on the blackwater creeks.

To learn more about what Croatan National Forest and the surrounding area have to offer, click the video above.