Editor’s note: WNCT.com’s limited weekly summer series, called Summer Ventures, is back. It was so successful and received so many positive comments, we decided to have another season of it.

WNCT wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only a couple of hours’ drive away. So check back each Friday for another place to explore as part of WNCT.com’s Summer Ventures series.

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — If you are looking for a place nearby to visit that involves hiking, camping, a beach and more, this is somewhere you need to check out this summer.

Hammocks Beach State Park, located in Onslow County, has three barrier islands, including the beautiful four-mile-long Bear Island. An approximately 15-minute ferry ride will you take you from the park to the island to camp oceanside or just spend some time at the beach.

Visitors can rent or bring their own kayak or canoe for more exploring of the marshlands and swamp forests around the island areas. You can also swim, fish, paddle and picnic.

