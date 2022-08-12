Editor’s note: WNCT.com has a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only a couple of hours’ drive away. So check back each Friday for another place to explore as part of WNCT.com’s Summer Ventures series.

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get your paddles ready.

When exploring Jones County, you will always see plenty of water. Did you ever wonder if you could take a trip, venture out and explore? Well, good news for you: you can.

Local business owner Stephanie L. Mills of Bearfoot Kayak showcases all of the fantastic views of Jones County on the Trent River and other waterways, what goes into having a mobile business, teaching first-time learners how to kayak and much more.

View the video to find out more on Jones County and Bearfoot Kayaks.

