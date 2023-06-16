Editor’s note: WNCT.com’s limited weekly summer series, called Summer Ventures, is back. It was so successful and received so many positive comments, we decided to have another season of it.

WNCT wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only a couple of hours’ drive away. So check back each Friday for another place to explore as part of WNCT.com’s Summer Ventures series.

=====

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for a great way to cool off and have some fun, you don’t have to go to the beach to do that.

Lions Water Adventure (Ryan Harper, WNCT photo)

Lions Water Adventure, located at 2602 W Vernon Ave in Kinston, is a local water park that has three slides, a kiddie pool and a football field-length lazy river. Woodmen Community Center and Lions Water Adventure took 15 months and $13 million to complete. Filled with curvy water slides and sprinklers, it’s fun for the whole family.

“Lions Water Adventure is special in Kinston because you can have activities for the whole family,” said Lions Water Adventure Director Spencer Riley. “We have slides that anyone can ride, if you are 42 inches and up, of course. We also have a lap pool so if you want to take it a little easy, go for a swim or lazy river, you can float on by.”

In the video, Riley talks about the history of the water park, what citizens can expect when visiting and how the park is built to be handicapped and blind-accessible.