Editor’s note: WNCT.com has a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only a couple of hours’ drive away. So check back each Friday for another place to explore as part of WNCT.com’s Summer Ventures series.

=====

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Summer baseball, anyone?

College baseball players from all areas of the country converge in Morehead City every summer for Coastal Plain League action. The Morehead City Marlins are one of 15 teams in the CPL, a summer collegiate wood-bat league.

The league gives players a chance to hone their skills and play in front of pro scouts during the offseason. But for Marlins administrators, players and fans, baseball is just part of the fun. Many of them describe the local community — including fans, host families and vendors — as the club’s “backbone.” The Marlins work to keep the community engaged through gameday activities, camps and other initiatives.

The Marlins play at Big Rock Stadium on Mayberry Loop Road.

What can you expect when you attend a Marlins game? Where are the players from? What is a player’s day-to-day life like? Watch the video above to learn the answers to those questions and many more.