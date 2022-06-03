Editor’s note: WNCT.com is starting a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many which are only a couple of hours’ drive away. So check back each Friday for another place to explore as part of WNCT.com’s Summer Ventures series.

WASHINGTON, N.C (WNCT) — The North Carolina Estuarium has plenty to offer for kids and adults.

The Estuarium is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Children can conduct experiments and learn about different local species and climates in a waterfront classroom that is monitored by attentive staff. The children can also hear, see and touch a number of exhibits that come right from the Pamlico RIver’s edge.

Adults can enjoy a free boat ride through the Pamlico River and learn about how the river has helped the city of Washington.

The price for adults is $3 and children 5-17 are $3. And children under four are free.