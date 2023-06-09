Editor’s note: WNCT.com’s limited weekly summer series, called Summer Ventures, is back. It was so successful and received so many positive comments, we decided to have another season of it.

WNCT wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only a couple of hours’ drive away. So check back each Friday for another place to explore as part of WNCT.com’s Summer Ventures series.

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Learning about marine life can be so interesting.

The N.C. Maritime Museum, located at 315 Front St. in downtown Beaufort, and the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center, located across the street from the museum, are open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, with Sunday being open from noon to 5 pm.

Both sites have free admission while donations are appreciated. While there, you can learn more about the rich history of the fishing, boating and maritime industries. There are a lot of things to see and do, including a scavenger hunt. If you’re lucky, you might even see the wild horses on Shackleford Banks.

