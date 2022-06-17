Editor’s note: WNCT.com is starting a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only a couple of hours’ drive away. So check back each Friday for another place to explore as part of WNCT.com’s Summer Ventures series.

=====

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — There are some hidden historical gems right here in Eastern North Carolina.

Washington County features Plymouth, a town that includes the Roanoke River Lighthouse and Maritime Museum and The Port o’ Plymouth Museum. Each of these holds its own unique features.

Roanoke River Lighthouse and Maritime Museum feature the history of the lighthouse, real pieces of work, the many interesting factors that play into it, and other artifacts that pertain to the Roanoke River such as boats from the 1950s.

The Port o’ Plymouth museum has real artifacts from the Battle of Plymouth and other key events in the history of Plymouth and Washington County. Behind the museum, there is also a replica of the CSS Albemarle, which was the most successful ironclad of the Civil War.

For more information on these museums:

Roanoke River Lighthouse and Maritime Museum

Port o’ Plymouth Museum

The CSS Albemarle

To see more, click the video above.