Editor’s note: WNCT.com’s limited weekly summer series, called Summer Ventures, is back. It was so successful and received so many positive comments, we decided to have another season of it.

WNCT wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only a couple of hours’ drive away. So check back each Friday for another place to explore as part of WNCT.com’s Summer Ventures series.

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – This place is a jack of all trades.

Located at 2900 Hwy 125 South in Williamston, the Senator Bob Martin Eastern Agricultural Center is a show facility that has a 108,000–square-foot indoor coliseum. The center is host to numerous types of events like rodeo and horse shows. It even has a wedding venue. The agriculture center seating can also accommodate 2,400 people with its seating.

The center has two barns that can hold 292 horse stalls. Some of the other events that have been held there include ATV, motocross races and truck pulls, circuses and boat shows just to name a few things.

In the video, Agribusiness Center Manager Susan Tyre speaks about the creation of the Ag Center, the numerous events that were held there and what people can expect whenever they plan a visit to the center.