Editor’s note: WNCT.com is starting a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only a couple of hours’ drive away. So check back each Friday for another place to explore as part of WNCT.com’s Summer Ventures series.

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Simply Natural Creamery Farm in Ayden is not only a place for great-tasting ice cream. It’s an interactive and educational opportunity for families to learn about the milking process and what goes into making some of the creamy treats we love so much.

The farm uses Jersey Cows, not only for the buttery creamy taste but for the high nutritional value their milk provides, compared to other milking breeds. The farm believes quality products start with a quality of life for the cows.

While the farm is located at 1265 Carson Edwards Rd. in Ayden, Simply Natural Creamery has two shop locations, one in Greenville and the other in Morehead City. They offer over 35 flavors of ice cream, milk, butter and more.

Weekday tours are by reservation only at 9 am, noon, and 2 pm and last around an hour and 30 minutes. Weekend tours are every hour on the hour Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm and Sunday from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Watch the above video to learn more. Visit their website for additional information on tours, events, and more.