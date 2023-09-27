KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — At just age 19, Kinsey Sasser has become an entrepreneur with the help of her family.

She started baking for her mom’s coffee shop, The Daily Grind, around Christmas last year. There she discovered that she enjoyed being creative with confection.

“I just loved seeing the customers, how happy they were,” Sasser said. “This past summer I told my family, I was like, ‘Maybe I should just open a bakery’ Cause I haven’t found something yet that I really love. And I just really enjoy baking.”

The new business opened this week to a lot of positive remarks about the yummy items. They are open Tuesday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the business’ Facebook page.