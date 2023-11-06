GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One couple from North Carolina posted a video on social media for fun, having no idea where it would take them next.

Blaine and Courtney Toler reside in Dunn, N.C., and have reached over 90,000 followers in just four months. The TikTok that sent them to fame was a belt challenge they did that blew up on the platform, getting over 90 million views so far, Blaine said.

The Tolers keep their social media content related to their marriage and the humor that comes with their life and kids. They said they like to keep their page light-hearted so other couples can interact with them.

You can find their social media platforms here:

Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

Click the video above to find out more.