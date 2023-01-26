GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A helping hand is always needed.

This Saturday, from 10 am to 1 pm, the Junior League of Greenville will be holding the Second Annual Volunteer Expo at the Greenville Convention Center. This free expo will have over 30-plus community organizations offering volunteer opportunities.

The Junior League of Greenville is an organization with a mission to advance women’s leadership with volunteer work, collaboration, and training.

The Junior League of Greenville’s Volunteer Expo Committee Co-Chair Emma Hodson speaks on the organization’s mission, how citizens can give back by volunteering and what people can expect when attending this Saturday.