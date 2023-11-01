GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — And one makes three.

Tie Breakers opened 20 years ago in Greenville on Smythewick Drive. In Dec. 2021, another Tie Breakers opened in Winterville. Now, a third location is open in Greenville on Greenville Boulevard. It was officially open for business on Wednesday.

Owner Brayom Anderson said there is one thing he wants people to notice as soon as they walk in the doors.

“The atmosphere, the TVs,” said Anderson. “This side of Greenville never had a restaurant that had a full-service bar per se. Not like this.”

The new location is close to East Carolina University. Anderson said he hopes students and people in the area will come out to enjoy the sports atmosphere of Tie Breakers.