HOOKERTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews were out Thursday making final touches on the new Hookerton Recreation Park for its grand opening on Saturday.

Town leaders tell 9OYS the park is 12 years in the making, hoping to meet the needs of the community.

April Vinson, Town Clerk for Hookerton, was a driving force behind the park’s revitalization, seeing the need to create a place for the children of the town and surrounding areas. “The children of this area don’t have anywhere that they can play,” she said. “We wanted something that we could say was ours.”

They also wanted to make sure the park could be used by all ages.

“Revamp the tennis courts, basketball courts, and we included a walking trail so like when parents take their kids out there they can actually do a little bit of exercising if they want to at the same time,” said Vinson.

The new park includes an ADA compliant playground, paved walkway, tennis and basketball courts, cornhole, horseshoe, a baseball field, gazebo and a covered building with picnic tables.

Hookerton Mayor Bobby Taylor is excited and thankful the project has finally come to fruition.

“We’re a small town, we have a lot of children in town, and we wanted to have something for them,” Taylor said.

Vinson tells 9OYS the project totaled $391,000 and was completed with funding from the Park and Recreation Trust Fund and the Land Water Conservation Fund.

The grand opening of the park starts at 10 am Saturday and is located at 484 Morris BBQ Rd. in Hookerton.

The first 500 people to attend the opening will get a free hotdog, chips and drink. There will also be slushies and popcorn for children. Organizers are hoping to bring tournaments on the baseball, tennis and basketball courts, as well as cornhole, horseshoe and pickleball tournaments.

You can sign-up in the Town Office or call 252-747-3816.