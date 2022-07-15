WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Winterville will celebrate the Town’s 125th anniversary with a community day hosted by the Winterville Historical and Arts Soceity, Inc. and the Winterville Chamber of Commerce.

Happening Saturday, July 16th from 4 to 7 pm at the Winterville Train Depot, the Town of Winterville will host festivities to celebrate all the wonderful things the Town has to offer.

Attendees will enjoy live musical performances including Jim Bennett, the Hot Dog Professor, and Noah Jackson Cobb. Food trucks like Tie Breaker’s food truck, Anita’s food truck, and Sparky’s Snowballs are all to be stationed outside.

The Town says bring your own lawn chair to sit back, relax, and enjoy some good food and music.

Yard games will be set up outside with indoor public restrooms available.

Town leaders say rain or shine the event will go on. Shelter will be set up inside the Depot, along the porch, and tents will be set up in the yard in the case of rain.