NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Students in the Craven County College’s Transitions Academy got to be part of something special.

The Transitions Academy provides adults with mild intellectual abilities the ability to continue their education while participating in extracurricular activities. On Monday, they got to prepare homemade dog biscuits for shelters as part of their most recent community service project.

Representatives from the Craven Pamlico Animal Services Center and Craven County Sheriff’s Department Animal Protective Services brought one dog in particular, “Nugget,” to receive some treats.

