GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Warm temperatures in February have brought spring a little early to a lot of places in Eastern North Carolina.

At Raising Grayce Farm, it brought an early bloom to the tulips being grown there. Raising Grayce Farm has been growing tulips for two years now and they put on several “U-pick,” tulip events during the peak of the season.

“We are starting to see blooms a little earlier than we anticipated. Last year we opened about the middle of March,” said owner Natalie Brown. “I think our flowers are blooming with a little bit shorter stems, unfortunately, than we would really like.”

Raising Grayce Farm began holding “U-pick” visits on Friday. People can schedule an appointment ahead of time through an online form. Brown said that once they begin, the season should last for about three weeks.

