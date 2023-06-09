GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As missiles flew overhead, Greenville resident Alex Gowen met with artist Diana Moskalenko to get her art in a hotel in Ukraine.

He brought it with him to the United States along with art created by another Ukrainian artist, Dasha Maslenkova. Now, those paintings are part of an exhibit titled “The Spirit of Ukraine,” at Emerge Art Gallery in Uptown Greenville.

They created those paintings after the war in Ukraine began. Maslenkova said that her art was created to make a connection. Moskalenko said that she wanted to evoke positive emotions in whoever sees her work on display here in Greenville.

View the video above to hear more of what they have to say about the exhibit.