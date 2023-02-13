GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — “It don’t mean a thing if it ain’t got that swing!”

The East Carolina University School of Theatre & Dance will perform “Swing!” on Feb. 22-26 at McGinnis Theatre. That’s one of many songs that will be part of their performance.

Tommi Galaska, professor at ECU and Director of “Swing!”, has helped create a performance that features Swing music and the Harlem Renaissance while set in American moments in time like the Great Depression. Putting together a show of this size involves many helping hands. That includes featured actors like Jurnee Freeman and Will Wakeford and behind-the-scene people like master electrician Ben Lannak.

In the above interview, Galaska and others talk about the themes of the musical, the soundtrack in the play, how they prepared for the roles and much more.

To purchase tickets for the musical Swing, click here.