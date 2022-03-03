NEW BERN, N.C.(WNCT) — Everyone’s pulling for you.

New Bern Fire-Rescue is hosting an event called “Pull For Hope Fire Truck Pull Competition” on March 26 from 8-10 a.m. The event benefits Hope for Harrison, a local organization raising money and awareness of muscular dystrophy.

The event will feature six-member teams who can pull fire trucks up to 100 feet, with the fastest time winning. The registration fee to participate is $150.

To find out more click here. Once the registration form is completed, it should be mailed or dropped off at New Bern Fire-Rescue Headquarters at 1401 Neuse Boulevard.