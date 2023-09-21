GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Come as you are.

On October 3-4, Koinonia Community Solutions is holding a free event called Level Up in Greenville. The event is a work-ready event that offers free food, free interview clothing, free resume assistance and much more.

The event is part of an effort to help those who are looking to apply for jobs at the Better Skills, Better Jobs Fair coming to the Greenville Convention Center on October 5.

The event will be held at the Koinonia Christian Center Church, located at 1405 Greenville Boulevard Southwest. To sign up for the Level Up event, click here.

In the interview, Program Administrator Michele J. Marston-Stevens talks about the idea behind the Level Up Series, what people can expect when they arrive, and much more.