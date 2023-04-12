WILSON, NC (WNCT) — Treble Casillas is a businesswoman at heart, at just age 12.

As a student, Casillas started making slime sales in school. After being asked to stop her slime business, she decided to try selling candy to her peers, which also didn’t work out. Now she owns and maintains vending machines with her mom and dad.

Her parents wanted to help her find “an outlet for that creativity.” Treble’s dad, Kevin Casillas, stumbled upon a vending machine for sale and mentioned the idea of running it to her.

That started what is now a three-machine operation with vending machines in a few locations in Wilson.

(Kevin Casillas photo)

“I think people are kind of supporting me because I’m a young entrepreneur and you don’t really see many kids in the vending machine business,” said Treble.

Click the video for more on Treble’s start in the vending machine world. All photos are courtesy of Kevin Casillas.