Vidant CEO expresses concerns about growing COVID-19 cases at hospitals, not about effectiveness of vaccine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The rising COVID-19 cases are a concern for local hospitals, even as they prepare to receive and give the vaccine to their front-line employees. In fact, medical workers are at the center of the biggest concern for Vidant Health’s CEO.

Dr. Michael Waldrum says workers at Vidant facilities are prepared for when they get the vaccine. They are also worried about how COVID is spreading through the community and adding more patients to their hospitals.

Gov. Cooper issues modified stay-at-home order due to rising COVID-19 cases in NC

Waldrum says personal protective gear for employees and available beds are not problems that Vidant is facing. Instead, his biggest concern is the health care group’s limited workforce. Waldrum said there’s a lack of health care workers like nurses, doctors and technicians. He said that shortage limits their capacity and ability to serve patients.

There is a house on fire, and it’s raging, and if the vaccine is a fire hose, we need that fire to be as small as possible for it to work. So the ability and the timeline for it to work depends on the size of that fire. Dr. Mike Waldrum, CEO Vidant Health

Waldrum said Vidant is handling current COVID-19 cases, “at the system level it’s about ten percent of our capacity, in the in-person setting that is being consumed for active COVID patients.”

But, Waldrum says he’s certain Vidant and its workers will be overwhelmed if there is another surge of the virus. He’s hoping to protect those workers in the upcoming weeks with the COVID vaccine.

Eastern N.C. hospitals prepare for first batch of COVID vaccinations

The promise of a vaccine has been discussed for months. Now it may be just days away before it’s distributed to health care workers and long-term care residents.

One difficulty of the vaccines is that they must be kept in extremely cold and controlled temperatures. Waldrum said Vidant has the capabilities of handling that demand. He said Vidant has the tools and resources to properly manage and maintain the shots at their own facilities.

Nearly half of NC counties have ‘critical’ levels of COVID-19 spread

When 9OYS asked Waldrum about his concerns about the vaccine, he said he has none. He also said he’s researched and read all the vaccine studies, and is confident in its safety and effectiveness.

Onslow County COVID-19 positivity rate surpasses state, classified as a ‘red’ county

When I’m eligible, I’ll be the first in that part of the line to get it because I know it’s safe and will help us all get to where we want to be, which is to have healthy communities. Which means more economy and more health, and it means our kids getting back to school, and all the things I know we all want to have. Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO Vidant Health

Waldrum said he hopes others plan to get the vaccine when it’s available. He also encourages people to continue following those three W’s: wearing masks, washing hands and waiting six feet apart. Waldrum says that will help keep his hospitals, and other medical facilities from being overwhelmed by the virus.