Wash away 2020 COVID-19 safe, ‘Penguin Plunge’ goes virtual

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – If you are looking to splash into 2021 or drown out 2020, Carteret County’s annual penguin plunge is now virtual!

Co-Founder Miriam Sutton says, in previous years, she’s seen about 800 people brave the cold waters.

She’s hoping this year people will make the plunge – COVID safe.

The non-profit group benefiting from this years ticket sales and donations is Morehead City’s Hope Mission.

Gene McLendon, Hope Mission’s Executive Director, says the group’s primary focuses are addressing the need of poverty, financial assistance, homelessness and substance abuse.

“It takes a lot of work to do this stuff.” Gene McLendon, Hope Mission Exec. Dir.

Here’s what a your plunge price will go to –

Hope Mission provides about 200 meals a day, 7 days a week through its soup kitchen.

It houses men and women who have hit hard times and has been continuing serving seniors through COVID with a meals on wheels program.

The Mission also houses people in recovery from substance abuse, giving them a place to stay for six months.

To register click HERE.

Organizers ask only to post appropriate photos of you plunging into the new year.

If you do not want to make the plunge, donations are still accepted.