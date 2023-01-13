WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A study examining the feasibility of constructing a greenway between Beaufort and Pitt counties is now underway, the Mid-East Rural Planning Organization announced Thursday.

If constructed, the greenway would span more than 20 miles from Washington to the existing Greenville Greenways, and would provide a protected route for pedestrians and bicyclists to use.

The study is being supported by North Carolina Department of Transportation grant funds. The greenway would be part of the East Coast Greenway Alternate Coastal Route and part of N.C. Bicycle Route 2: Mountains to Sea.

The proposed greenway is already included in local governments’ long-term plans. This map of a potential greenway route was taken from the Beaufort County Comprehensive Bicycle Plan)

“This project will have a major regional impact as part of a state bicycle route and a multi-state greenway system,” Mid-East RPO wrote in its funding application for the feasibility study. “It also fulfills a long-term goal of providing a bicycle/pedestrian connection between the two cities. The Washington-Greenville Greenway will be a recreational amenity for residents and visitors alike.”

The study will take approximately one year to complete, Mid-East RPO said. Once the study is finished, officials will consider submitting the project for funding through the NCDOT’s State Transportation Improvement Program as well as federal and state grants.

Mid-East RPO is an NCDOT entity and serves as the lead transportation planning industry for local governments in Beaufort, Martin and Pitt counties, with the exceptions of Greenville, Simpson, Winterville and Ayden, which are part of the Greenville Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Raleigh-based McAdams Company is conducting the study, and Mid-East RPO is serving as the lead planning agency.

“We look forward to partnering with McAdams, Beaufort County, Pitt County, The City of Washington, The City of Greenville, and the Greenville MPO to advance multi-modal transportation in eastern North Carolina through this study,” Mid-East RPO said in a press release.