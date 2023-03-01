WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington High School softball opened its season on Wednesday, but before the game, they honored some special people.

The school’s first head softball coach and some of the members of the first team that ever played for the school were there to help throw out the first pitch. Together, the four who were at Wednesday’s event — held before the Pam Pack hosted John A. Holmes High School — represented the 1977 team.

The head coach and three players from the 1977 team spoke and reminisced about the season when they first stepped on the field as Pam Pack slow-pitch softball players.

Click the video above to see more of the ceremony and to hear from some of those who were there for it all.